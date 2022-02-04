News

Nigeria’ll gain much from Chinese industrialisation model – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said there is much that Nigeria could learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation.

Dr. Ayu, who spoke when representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited him, commended the “great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years.”

Ayu in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, recalled the mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China, and expressed the hope that the cooperation would be broadened and strengthened when PDP returns to power in 2023.

“There is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialisation.

“This is a country that has suffered colonial abuse. It also has a large population and a chequered history like Nigeria. But it has risen from 100 years of humiliation to become an industrial giant and arguably the biggest economy in the world.

“The CPC has largely eradicated poverty in China and touched lives even in the remotest areas of the country.

“The PDP is determined to also eradicate poverty in the country and generally improve the quality of lives of the average Nigerian.

“When we return to power in 2023, we will deepen and broaden the cooperation between our country and yours.

“The Chinese are industrial leaders and we want our people to tap into that industrial energy. We want a partnership that benefits our people too. We do not want a one-sided relationship,” Ayu stated.

Leader of the delegation Mr. Mr. Wu Baocai, said that the CPC has decided to open a party office in the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria given Nigeria’s growing importance in world affairs and the need to deepen political ties.

 

