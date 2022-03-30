News

Nigeria’ll grow if politicians follow religious tenets – Cleric

The Archbishop of Ibadan Province of the African Church of Nigeria, Augustine Odufuwa, has asked politicians to follow the tenets of whatever religion they practise in order for this country to move forward. The clergyman, who made the call while fielding questions from journalists after paying homage to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll at his Alarere residence yesterday, said none of the known religions embraces any of the vices plaguing the country like corruption, nepotism, self-centredness, greed, despotism, impunity murder, kidnapping, terrorism and all sorts. Accompanied by other notable clergymen and members of the province, the head of the African Church in Ibadan Province, said Nigeria would become a very good place to live in if all the politicians follow what their respective religions preach, stressing that: “Our politicians are either Christians or Muslims and even, if there are traditionalists among them, all the religions abhor evil in any manner or form. So, let them embrace their religious tenets in their politicking and you will see the positive difference they will make.”

He cast his lot with the recent policy of establishing a political desk in the church by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), which he described as a means of sensitising church membersontheneedtobeinvolved in political activities

 

