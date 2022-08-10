Nigeria’ll not survive another APC govt after Buhari –Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Secretary-General, Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP). In this interview, he speaks on the controversy trailing Federal Government’s approval of N1.4 billion for purchase of security vehicles for Niger Republic and the need for members of the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari

What do you make of Federal Government’s confirmation that it approved the purchase of vehicles worth N1.4 billion for neighboring Niger Republic to tackle insecurity?

How can Nigeria be fighting insecurity in another country while we are breeding insecurity at home by keeping energetic young Nigerians hopeless and idle for over five months due to the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities? The gesture amounts to unclothing Peter to clothe Paul.

The action is most insensitive to the continued suffering of Nigerian citizens who have not been able to have three square meals on the table in the last seven years of President Muhammadu Buhari administration. I urge the National Assembly to waste no time in impeaching the President for funding a foreign country under the guise of improvements in her security logistics but failed to tackle insecurity at home, seeing that the vehicles in question were not security patrol vans but executive Sport Utility Vehicles.

Does it mean that you align with the Minority Caucus of the Natioan Assembly, which recently gave the President a six-week ultimatum to tackle insecurity or face impeachment?

The six weeks ultimatum issued to Mr. President to tackle internal security should be cut short immediately as the Senate must now reconvene as a matter of urgency to commence the impeachment proceedings without further delay.

When a social media influencer, David Hundeyin, released a document claiming that the approval was made, most right thinking Nigerians dismissed it as social media rumour until the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, confirmed the purchase.

Arguing that the President, who approved the purchase also has the right to make his own assessment on situations and act accordingly is the most shameful part of the justification of the misplaced priority. This is more so when the Academic Staff Union of Universities declared a ‘comprehensive and total’ strike on February 14, and the presidential approval was made on February 22, eight clear days after the indefinite strike. Secondly, at the height of insecurity in the country, contract to supply the 10 units of Toyota Land Cruisers was awarded, while the Nigeria Police lack operational vehicles and other necessary equipment to carry out internal security operations.

Today, the military, which traditionally has no business with internal security has been drafted to deal with ordinary unarmed protesters, when we have police units that were trained to manage riotous crowds in a civil manner.

Despite the harsh economic realities Nigeria, the President is also funding the economic interests of the same foreign entity through the $1.96 billion 284km rail project connecting Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in Niger Republic.

I, therefore call on all Nigerians to take note of the level of insensitivity and maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government and do the needful in 2023 as the country cannot survive another eight years of an APC government from next year.

What is your take on the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention recommendation on the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu?

I call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately comply with the resolution to avert a fresh war front amid the current insecurity in most parts of the country.

The UN had recently indicted both Nigerian and Kenyan governments for the extraordinary rendition, torture and continued detention of the IPOB leader without due process. Consequently, the UN resolved and recommended to the Federal Government to immediately release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

T he Federal Government should be responsible and reasonable in handling the recommendations of the UN as part of the bitter pills Nigeria must take to reduce armed struggle in the country.

For the United Nations to ask the Federal Government to pay adequate compensation for the arbitrary violation of the fundamental human rights of Nnamdi Kanu, it then becomes clear that the world body has found grave infractions in the process of rendition and detention of the IPOB leader.

Some people will argue that it is the responsibility of the court to decide whether to free Kanu or not…

The Buhari administration must be proactive enough to immediately free Nnamdi Kanu and open a channel for addressing the root causes of the renewed Biafran agitations in the South-East in the general interest of peace, security and national integration.

The government must learn lessons from the unfortunate but avoidable insurgency in the North-East, which has spread to other parts of the country, and escalated as a result of the arbitrary killing of the Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government at that time, rather than arresting and prosecuting the extrajudicial killers of Yusuf and opening a window for dialogue to address the remote causes of their uprising, ignored the group until it grew into a monster terrorising most parts of the country from 2009 to date.

The sense of injustice on the part of the followers of Mohammed Yusuf was the singular cause of the now widespread insurgency in the North-East of Nigeria, consuming a reasonable chunk of the country’s national budget with attendant loss of lives and property.

Such security miscalculations should and must be avoided in all parts of the country.

So, I call on President Buhari to immediately order the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu and open a channel for dialogue with aggrieved citizens, not only in the South-East but across the country, in order to find lasting peace in the country.

This has become expedient as the Nigerian security forces will eventually be overwhelmed if avoidable war fronts are opened in all parts of the country, which will be inimical to national peace and development.

