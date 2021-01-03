News

Nigeria'll overcome insecurity, coronavirus with prayers –Rev Pam

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has said Nigeria would be able to overcome the challenges of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic through prayers. In his New Year’s message made available to newsmen by the head Media and Public Relations NCPC, Celestine Toruka on Saturday in Abuja, he gave assurances that Nigeria would overcome all other challenges and regain its leading position in Africa.

While commending the efforts of the Nigeria Armed Forces in combating the menace of insurgency, particularly in the North East and North Western parts of the country, he urged Church leaders to work closely with the government in order to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

The NCPC boss, who gave assurances that the COVID 19 pandemic would be contained globally this year, commended members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 pandemic for their selfless and untiring efforts at mitigating the spread of the virus in the country. The statement reads in part: “He prayed that Nigeria would bounce back economically this year because the Lord rules in the affairs of this great nation.

“He posited that Nigeria would continue to play a leading role in Africa and in Sub- Saharan Africa, considering its numerical strength and abundance natural endowment “The NCPC Chief Executive tasked Nigerians to look up to God this year and pray for those in authorities at all times so that they would be able to provide quality leadership for this nation.”

