News

Nigeria’ll overcome security challenges – Obaseki

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN Comment(0)

 

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed optimism that the country will overcome its present security challenges, but called on Nigerians to join hands with the government in the fight against insecurity.

 

Obaseki stated this while addressing the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, during a courtesy visit at Government House, Benin City.

 

The governor, who hailed Buratai for his service to the nation, said the country is building on the foundation laid by the ex-army chief in the fight against insecurity.

 

He said: “The foundation  you laid as Chief of Army Staff is what we are building on today. You are here in Edo because we appreciate what you have done for this country.

 

“Our Esama of Benin, whom we are very proud of, is a very vast and foresighted manthatisalwaysfullof gratitude.

 

When he named that centre after you, you were in service. It was deliberate because at no time in our history were we faced with the kind of security challenges that you faced as Chief of Army Staff.

 

“We could see how God used you to overcome those challenges. For us as a state, the relationship that we have with the military today was laid during your tenure. You have always been dependable and that encouraged us to develop a very mutual relationship with the military commission in Edo.

 

“You are here today to commission a centre. At no time in our history have we needed to focus on security as strategically as we should now, which is why this centre for me is important.

 

It is necessary that we are taking the issue of security seriously.” He added: “As a state, we will continue to work with the national authorities. Like I keep saying, Nigeria has come to stay.

 

We are facing our challenges like other countries and communities in the world and that is where we need leaders like you to step up.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Enugu: APC, PDP chairmen emerge IPAC new sec, Pub Sec

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

TheInter-PartyAdvisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter has electednewmembersof itsexecutivewiththechairmenof Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Ben Nwoye emerging secretary and publicity secretary respectively.   The election became necessary following reregistration of over 70 political parties by the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission(INEC).   Addressing journalists after the exercise, the new chairman […]
News

Chevron suffers $5.5bn loss in 2020

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Chevron reported a fourthquarter loss yesterday to conclude a rocky year for oil companies as the coronavirus battered demand for petroleum products. The US oil giant, which trimmed staff, and slashed capital spending to ride out the downturn, finished the year with a loss of $5.5 billion, compared with earnings of 2.9 billion in 2019. […]
News

Kebbi APC Stakeholders Elder Forum insists on power sharing in 3 Senatorial Zones

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The Kebbi State former Commissioner of Information and Culture, who is the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholder Elders Forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammad Lamba Yauri, has insisted on equitable adopting of zoning for the selection of the party’s governorship candidate in 2023 general election. He stated this during the week at the virtual press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica