Nigeria’ll stand by neighbours in fight against terrorism, Buhari assures

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will stand by her neighbours in the fight against terrorism

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave this assurance while sympathizing with Niger Republic over a massacre in Tillabei region of that country

Buhari condemned the horrific attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed, expressing his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

He strongly denounced the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

