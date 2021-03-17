News

Nigeria’ll stand by neighbours in fight against terrorism, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will stand by her neighbours in the fight against terrorism
In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave this assurance while sympathizing with Niger Republic over a massacre in Tillabei region of that country
Buhari condemned the horrific attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic’s Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed, expressing his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.
He strongly denounced the heinous attack, declaring that Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

Our Reporters

