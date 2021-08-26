Nigerian, 2 Guinea nationals remanded for smuggling elephant tusks, pangolin scales  

Justice Tijjani Ringim of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a Nigerian and two Guinea nationals in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) over an alleged attempt to smuggle large quantities of elephant tusks and pangolin scales and claws worth N22.3 billion out of the country.

The remand order was sequel to their arraignment by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on a five-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to export the items without lawful authority.

The Nigerian; Isiaka Musa and the Guinea nationals; Traore Djakouba (Yakubu) and Mohammed Berete, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them with the assistance of an interpreter, Kabah Abdulahi.

Subsequently, the prosecution’s lawyer, Smath Akande, sought for a trial date and also urged the court to remand them in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) pending conclusion of their trial.

Responding, defence lawyer, Olayinka Lawal, drew the court’s attention to their bail motion which he said has been served on the prosecution since July 18. He later pleaded with the court to allow him move the motion.

The prosecution’s lawyer while acknowledging the receipt of the bail motion argued that it is not ripe for hearing as the defendants were yet to be properly arraigned before the court. He insisted on filing of a counter-affidavit to the bail motion owing to the gravity of the offence. He later sought for a short adjournment to file the counter-affidavit.

Like this: Like Loading...