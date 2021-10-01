News

Nigerian actor arrested for selling drugs in India

Men of the Indian Police Service, attached to the K.G. Halli police division on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian national, Chekwume Malvin, who works as an actor in the Indian film industry, for allegedly peddling drugs in the city.

The 45-year-old was caught red-handed near the BDA Complex in HRBR Layout.

The police seized about 15 grams of MDMA, 250 ml of hashish oil, ₹2,500 (N13, 850) in cash and a mobile phone. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be around ₹8 lakh (N44).

Inquiries revealed that Malvin had come to India on a medical visa but then enrolled in the New York Film Academy in Mumbai to learn acting.

According to the police, he had completed a six-month course in acting from the same academy in Abuja in Nigeria, The Hindu reports.

After completing the course in Mumbai, Malvin joined the film industry and acted in over 20 Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Some of the more well-known films he had roles in include Vishwaroopam, Singham, Anna Bond, Dilwale and Paramathma.

He allegedly confessed that he wanted to make quick money and used his network to peddle drugs.

The police have arrested him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and are analysing his phone details.

