News

Nigerian advertised for sale on Facebook, 28 others leave Lebanon

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Peace Busari, a Nigerian woman offered for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro, is on her way home from Lebanon.
The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this on Saturday.
Also on the repatriation flight are 28 other citizens stranded in Lebanon amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dabiri Erewa tweeted: “29 passengers just departed from Lebanon. And guess what? Temitope, who was left behind last time, accused of murder is on board. And so is Peace Busari, the girl who was put on sale on Facebook and rescued by the Nigerian Mission.”
The NIDCOM boss had said Busari was with the Nigerian Mission in Beirut, Lebanon after she was rescued from her employer.
Jerro had advertised the victim with her Nigerian passport on a Facebook page, ‘Buy and Sell in Lebanon’.
He put a price tag of $1,000 on the 30-year-old Ibadan, Oyo State indigene.
The post generated outrage on the social media, as many Nigerians called for the arrest of the suspect and rescue of Busari.
Dabiri-Erewa later announced the arrest of the suspect by the Lebanese government.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike taunts Ganduje: I’m not dollar you can isolate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Oshiomhole made our task easy in Edo – Secondus his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and said any attempt at vote buying in the September 19 Edo State governorship election will fail. This is just as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said its campaign in the election has […]
News

Military: We’re set to stamp out criminality across Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday assured of its renewed commitment to stamp out all forms of crime and criminality afflicting the nation. Apart from terrorism in the North-East, that had lingered for over ten years, the country had been confronted with other security challenges occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. New […]
News

Australia-based Nigerian scientist claims coronavirus not cause of global deaths

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Australia-based Nigerian scientist, Emmanuel Adeyemi, has revealed that the novel coronavirus is not the cause of the mass deaths around the globe claiming that the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic does not require any vaccine. Speaking during a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, the scientist based in Melbourne, said the main cause of the large […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: