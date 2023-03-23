Aviation News

Nigerian Air Will Be A Reality Before End Of This Administration

Nigeria Air will fly before May 29 – FG

Despite the mixed reaction that has been meant out since the government proposed the re-emergence of a national carrier, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Aviation has revealed that local and international flights will commence soon.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who made this revelation at the ongoing National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023 in Abuja on Thursday also said that negotiations are ongoing.

He said, “Negotiation meeting with the Ethiopian Airlines Group Consortium and the Federal Government of Nigeria ongoing.

“Next step: Federal Executive Council approval of the Full Business Case.

“Operation of local and international flights will commence soon. Before the end of this administration, before May 29, we will fly.”

Speaking further, the minister said the benefits Nigeria stands to derive from the establishment of the national carrier are reduced capital flight from Nigeria; gain the optimal benefit of BASA and SAATM, and develop an aviation hub.

Also, the National carrier will contribute to the GDP; facilitate hospitality and tourism; facilitate growth and development of the Nigerian Agricultural Sector and create jobs around the Agro-Cargo Terminals.

Despite all these proposed good intentions, skeptics are still pointing at the past when the Federal Government had a national carrier and how it was used as a private jet for the elites alone, and how anyone who is related to the elites can just get their way into the aircraft at the expense of ordinary Nigerians.

The controversies are that instead of the Nigerian government investing in a National carrier, money can be invested in sectors that are in shambles such as Education and Health.

