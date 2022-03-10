News Top Stories

Nigerian airlines form historic alliance

Reminiscent of global airline alliances like Star Alliance, OneWorld, and Sky Team, six Nigerian airlines have signed an agreement called ‘Spring Alliance’. The carriers signed the alliance in Lagos. Azman Air, United Nigeria Airline, Arik, Air Peace, and Max Air inked the deal which would help to mutually support one another’s operations and improve service delivery for passengers.

Speaking, the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, stated that the alliance would benefit passengers who fly with the six airlines. Onyema explained that with the alliance, passengers of any of the airlines would be protected if one of the airlines had an issue. “It is our response to the complaints of the flying public, so this alliance will enable us to satisfy them,” he said. Onyema stressed that the initiative to form the alliance was a revolution in Nigeria’s aviation sector while urging other airlines to tap into the benefits offered by the alliance by joining.

He said that the Spring Alliance was not limited to Nigerian airlines alone, as other African airlines could join, adding that the alliance originated from Nigeria, but is open to the world. He said: “In the Aviation world, we have so many alliance airlines. We have the Star Alliance; there is One- World and several others. Airlines decide to key into those alliances for the benefit of both the passengers and the airlines themselves. “So, today, March 8th, 2022, some airlines in Nigeria notably, Air Peace, Azman Air, Arik Air, Aero Contractors, Max Air and United Nigeria have decided to come together to form what we call the Spring Alliance.

“We decided to come together to do this for the benefit of the flying public that uses the opportunities provided by these airlines to fly. “By this alliance, our passengers are protected whenever there is a problem with one airline. It is our response to the complaints of the flying public, so this alliance will enable us to satisfy them. “But with this alliance and what we are going to be doing henceforth, the flying public will reap the benefit. For example, if Air Peace has a tech issue on any of its aircraft, the passengers of Air Peace need not be delayed. If any member of this alliance is going to the same destination, all we need to do is move the passengers over to that other airline, a member of the alliance, at no further cost to the passenger.”

 

