Nigerian airports record 15m passenger traffic in 2021

Over 15 million passengers passed through Nigerian airports in 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The 15,225,627 passenger traffic recorded amounts to a combined growth of 101.02 per cent in domestic and international travel.

The data, which was released last week by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), verified and validated by NBS, showed that the total number of international passengers, who passed through Nigerian airports was 2,219,146, as against 1,408,026 passengers in 2020.

This represents a 57.61 per cent growth rate. In 2021, the total number of domestic passengers who passed through Nigerian airports was 13,006,481 as against 9,069,295 in 2020, which represents a 43.41 per cent growth rate. The number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 6,533,740, which was higher compared to 4,870,072 in 2020.

The number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 1,109,621, which was higher compared to 690,765 in 2020.

Also, departure stood at 1,109,525 in 2021 compared to 717,261 in 2020. The data showed that Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri recorded the highest rate of traffic, while Katsina, Kaduna, Ibadan, and Jos recorded the lowest.

A total of 4,758,843 passengers passed through the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while 4,093,712 passengers passed through the domestic terminals of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The domestic terminals of Port Harcourt International Airport had 900,728 passengers, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, 545,749 and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, 508,513.

Others are Owerri (583,464) Benin Airport (433,017) Margaret Ekpo Airport (197,998) Yola (175,699) Maiduguri (197,898), Ilorin (148,109) Akure (113,625), Sokoto (137,511) Kaduna (73,110), Jos (57,020), Ibadan (51,172) and Katsina (30,313

