Business

Nigerian airports record 15m passenger traffic in 2021

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Over 15 million passengers passed through Nigerian airports in 2021, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The 15,225,627 passenger traffic recorded amounts to a combined growth of 101.02 per cent in domestic and international travel.

 

The data, which was released last week by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), verified and validated by NBS, showed that the total number of international passengers, who passed through Nigerian airports was 2,219,146, as against 1,408,026 passengers in 2020.

 

This represents a 57.61 per cent growth rate. In 2021, the total number of domestic passengers who passed through Nigerian airports was 13,006,481 as against 9,069,295 in 2020, which represents a 43.41 per cent growth rate. The number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 6,533,740, which was higher compared to 4,870,072 in 2020.

 

Also, departure stood at 6,472,741 in 2021 compared to 4,199,223 in 2020. Similarly, the total number of international passengers, who passed through Nigerian airports, was 2,219,146 in 2021 as against 1,408,026 passengers in 2020. This represents a 57.61 per cent growth rate.

 

The number of arrivals in 2021 stood at 1,109,621, which was higher compared to 690,765 in 2020.

 

Also, departure stood at 1,109,525 in 2021 compared to 717,261 in 2020. The data showed that Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri recorded the highest rate of traffic, while Katsina, Kaduna, Ibadan, and Jos recorded the lowest.

 

A total of 4,758,843 passengers passed through the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while 4,093,712 passengers passed through the domestic terminals of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

 

The domestic terminals of Port Harcourt International Airport had 900,728 passengers, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, 545,749 and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, 508,513.

 

Others are Owerri (583,464) Benin Airport (433,017) Margaret Ekpo Airport (197,998) Yola (175,699) Maiduguri (197,898), Ilorin (148,109) Akure (113,625), Sokoto (137,511) Kaduna (73,110), Jos (57,020), Ibadan (51,172) and Katsina (30,313

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

CBN adopts I&E window rate on website

Posted on Author Reporter

*Value of naira down by 7.6% Tony Chukwunyem   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has replaced the fixed rate of N379 to a dollar used for official transactions with the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-NAFEX-exchange rate of N410.25/$1, data on the apex bank’s website showed Tuesday. The move means that the CBN has weakened […]
Business

White House worried about high oil prices; sees enough production capacity

Posted on Author Reporter

  The White House said on Friday it is concerned about the impact of rising oil prices on U.S. consumers but believes producers have ample ability to pump enough crude. “Currently we believe that there is enough spare oil production capacity globally,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “Because of the restart of […]
Business

Sterling partners DKM to develop Nigeria’s creative industry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with D Kings Men Media (DKM) Limited as part of its commitment to the development of the creative industry in Nigeria. Mr. Olanrewaju Olalusi, Sterling Bank’s Head of Creative Industries Financing, said in a statement released recently that the partnership “is designed to  forge a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica