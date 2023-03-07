Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian American Actor, Rotimi Welcomes New Baby

The United States of America-based Nigerian actor cum singer, Rotimi Akinosho and his wife, Vanessa Mdee recently welcomed the birth of their second child, a daughter named Imani.

Recall in November 2022, Rotimi who became famous for his lead role in the movie series Power opened up that they were expecting their second child with his wife Vanessa.

Earlier today, Rotimi shared an adorable video via Instagram, where he announced the birth of his daughter, Imani he wrote.

“I Still Can’t Wrap My Mind Around To Think I’m Here To Announce The Beautiful Birth Of My Daughter Imani! I’m Overwhelmed With Love Today @vanessamdee You Are Nothing Short Of A Superhero! Our Second Child Together & Seven Now Has A Little Sister To Watch Over

” God You Have Poured Blessings On Me So Many Times So I Will Scream My Praises Back To You! I’m Forever Grateful”, Rotimi wrote.

