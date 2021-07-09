News

Nigerian Armed Forces, an instrument of peace, says AVM Idris

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

The Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Mohammed Idris, has expressed shock that the media were always quick at attacking Nigerian armed forces and were now seeing them as an instrument of peace. Idris declared this during a visit of selected journalists that cuts across all media, an advocacy group, the Prayer & Support 4 Nigerian Armed Forces, led by the former Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr. Quasim Akinreti, held at the conference room of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: APC harassing PDP govs through security agencies – Gov Ishaku

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has alleged that the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is threatening the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to join the party. Speaking yesterday on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’, Ishaku alleged that the government was searching the books of the governors in all corners just to have […]
News

Crisis looms in Anambra community as youths protest monarch’s actions

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Barely a fortnight after the elders and people of Ojoto community, headquarters of Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State stormed Governor Willie Obiano’s office in Awka, demanding official investigation of their Igwe, Gerald Mbamalu over acts they said were unbecoming, youths of the community have joined the frail.   The angry-looking youths led by […]
News

Again, Ortom writes Buhari over country’s worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says Nigeria may slip into another civil war if…   Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has again written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening security situation in the country. Governor Ortom, in the letter he personally signed, warned that the activities of Fulani herdsmen if not properly checked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica