Nigerian Armed Forces, an instrument of peace, says AVM Idris

The Commandant of the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAFRC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Mohammed Idris, has expressed shock that the media were always quick at attacking Nigerian armed forces and were now seeing them as an instrument of peace. Idris declared this during a visit of selected journalists that cuts across all media, an advocacy group, the Prayer & Support 4 Nigerian Armed Forces, led by the former Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr. Quasim Akinreti, held at the conference room of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi.

