Nigerian army capable of fighting insurgency, only needs equipment –Generals Anyamelechi, Sura

…say it’s dangerous to invite foreign powers

The worsening insecurity in the country, occasioned by insurgency, banditry and other internal security threats, will be a thing of the past, if the required weapons and equipment were provided fighting forces undertaking major operations across theatres.

This was the view of a retired Brigadier-General, Godwin Anyalemechi, who spoke against the backdrop of suggestions in some quarters for the Federal Government to enlist foreign assistance, to defeat Boki Haram and other extremist groups engaged in a relentless campaign of terror against the state.

In the same vein, Brigadier General John Sura (rtd.), who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Force Headquarters, advised Nigerians not to support the use of mercenaries to fight insurgency in the country. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Saturday Telegraph, Anyalemechi said troops of the Nigerian Army remained the best in West Africa, with the capacity to deal with all forms of threats to national security, if given the needed equipment. He urged the authorities and by extension Nigerians to boost the morale of troops, in order for them to defeat the non-state actors.

He said: “The Federal Government should not (consider seeking foreign assistance in the fight against insurgency). “Let me tell you the truth: I am saying this because I am a General, who just retired from the Nigerian Army. And, I know quite well the strength of our Armed Forces in the whole West African sub-region, if not Africa as a continent.”

He maintained that the Nigerian military made a lot of inroads from 1960, during the Congo war, stressing that: “Up till today, our troops are one of the best; most disciplined.” Anyamelechi added: “I want to tell you the truth: There is no force in Africa today that can fight better than the Nigerian soldiers. “I want to say this: if for any reason, we go out to invite foreign troops, we are bringing down the dignity and invincibility, which we are known for in battle.

“If anything, what the Federal Government should do, is to boost the morale of the troops; give our soldiers what they need, what they are asking for. Why must you go and bring foreign troops that we are going to pay 10 times what we are paying one soldier, if not 50 what we are paying one soldier in Nigeria? “What the Nigerian government should do, is to boost the morale of the troops. Our soldiers are ready to die (for the nation), if you can give them what they need.

“Give them (sophisticated) weapons. If the terrorists are using Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns, give our troops same.” Meanwhile, Sura, while speaking with Saturday Telegraph in Jos, the Plateau State capital, said what Nigeria troops needed was support from Nigerian civilians, equipment and training instead of contemplating inviting mercenaries. Expressing support for the immense contributions of the army in waging war against insurgency, Sura said the Nigerian troops remained the best among its contemporaries.

He said: “I will not advise that we should bring in mercenaries into Nigeria; if we do that we begin to open our windows to mercenaries to understand the system of our military and we don’t know whether we will be at war with such nations.

“So, what our troops need is more cooperation from the civilians because our terrain and weather are better known to our Nigerian military than those mercenaries.” He said the Nigerian Army is still doing very well, saying there is no place in world where troops win wars without the cooperation and support of civilians.

Like this: Like Loading...