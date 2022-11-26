News

Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery pulls out 7 Generals, 38 others in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery on Friday, pulled out seven Major Generals and 38 other senior officers of the corps after 35 years of meritorious service to the father land. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the pulling out ceremony was part of the routine activities of the Nigerian Army during which it disengaged senior officers from its service. A total of 45 officers belonging to the artillery corps that formally pulled out included seven Major Generals, 11 Brigadier Generals, 18 Colonels, one Lt. Colonel, three Majors and five Captains.

The colourful event was held at the Nigerian Army School of Artillery-NASA in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State and attracted dignitaries from all walks of life who came to rejoice with the retired senior officers and their families. In his valedictory speech on behalf of the retired officers, retiring Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Tarfa expressed gratitude to God and the Nigerian Army for the privilege to serve the country for over three decades. Tarfa advised serving officers and men of the Army to continue to be loyal and continue to demonstrate total commitment to duty as exemplified in successes recorded so far in the fight against criminal elements.

He stressed the need for the army to always embrace changes in doctrine, training and general dispositions to ensure successes in all operations. He also called for the sustainability of inter-agency synergy to ensure successes in various operations. He commended the Artillery corps commander for his effort at piloting the corps in the right direction, especially in the ongoing developments in the corps and urged him to sustain the tempo. “To those of you, who are determined to make the military a career, please note that our country has fully democratised and the era of military involvement in politics has gone and gone for good.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Onitiri hails Lagos lawmakers for passing anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday received commendation for the timely enactment of the controversial Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law in the state. Lagospoliticianand critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, in a statement yesterday, said the lawmakers had done well in responding to and obeying the voice of wisdom, reasoning of elders, yearnings and […]
News

Study: Air pollution leaves children prone to high blood pressure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A new study has found that air pollution could raise children’s risk of developing high blood pressure in later life, especially if they are overweight. To this end, experts have advised that children should be encouraged to walk home from school along quieter roads, while schools should shield playgrounds with trees to absorb pollution. The […]
News

Bayelsa youths disrupt, shut down SPDC’s flow station

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Members of Agbidiama Community Youth Council, host of Opukushi, Tunu and Clough Creek Flow-stations in Ekeremnewsmen Local Government Area in Bayelsa have disrupted activities at Opukushi flow-station in Bayelsa. Speaking yesterday after the action, the Youth President of the aggrieved Ekeremor community, Mr. Torke Ekpetun, said the youths were yearning for dialogue to resolve the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica