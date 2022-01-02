Metro & Crime

‘Nigerian Army General’ arrested for defrauding PoS attendant of N.2m

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A man posing as a ‘General’ in the Nigerian Army, Nwokoro Gabriel, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly swindling a Point of Sale attendant of N200,000.

This was disclosed by the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, when he paraded suspects on Friday.

Nwokoro generated a fake bank alert after collecting N200,000 from the PoS attendant in Surulere area of Lagos State.

The case was reported by one Obina Jude Eze, who alleged that the suspect at about 3:50pm approached his PoS centre to do some cash withdrawal.

Odumosu said in Eze’s statement, he alleged that the suspect claimed to be a serving General in the Nigeria Army and a ‘Commanding Officer’ of an undisclosed Division.

Nwokoro was said to have gone to the PoS point in company of one Corporal Udo John, who, at the time of the incident, appeared in the uniform of the Nigerian Army.

Odumosu said on the day of the incident, both suspects arrived at the scene in one Lexus SUV with Registration Number JJJ 510 EP.

He added: “At the POS centre, they withdrew N200,000.00.

“Thereafter, the fake General gave one expired Access Bank ATM card, which the PoS machine rejected.

“Later, he posted a fake alert on his account and asked the driver to drive off.

“Upon the receipt of the information, police operatives tracked down the vehicle owner at Sango Ota in Ogun State and later arrested the driver who led the police detectives to one hotel in Surulere, Lagos State, where the suspects were taking refuge.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

21 dead as truck rams into school bus in Enugu   

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Thursday, said no fewer than 21 persons lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred on the old Enugu-Okigwe road. The accident involved a low-bed articulated vehicle and a fully-loaded 608 Mercedes Benz bus conveying school children and their teachers. It happened at the Nkwo junction of […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Notorious bandit killed in shootout with police

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa

Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau   Police said they killed one of the wanted warlords in Zamfara State on Sunday during a gun duel along Tsibiri village near Sububu Forest in Maradun Local Government Area.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Shehu Muhammad, said in a statement yesterday that the success was achieved […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 8 suspects in police net over Uniabuja abduction

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja said on Saturday that eight suspects have been arrested over the abduction six University of Abuja staff and children. The disclosure, made through a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Josephine Adeh, also noted that a deadly criminal hideouts was discovered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica