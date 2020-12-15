Nigerian Army hands over 14 suspected criminals to police in Calabar

Clement James, Calabar

The 13th Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Calabar has handed over 14 suspected criminals to the Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Police.

The suspects, comprise 13 males and one female, were arrested by the Operation Akpakwu, a security outfit recently inaugurated by the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.

Speaking while handing over the suspects, Brigadier General Muhammed Aminu Abdullahi, the Commander of the 13 Brigade, said the suspects were arrested at various locations within the state over the past few weeks.

Brigadier Abdullahi, who spoke through the Officer Commanding 13 Brigade Military Police, Major Samuel Peluola, listed the suspects to include Charles Akpan Sunday, Azeez Lasisi, Kelvin Bassey, Gabriel Okon, Christopher Edem, Freedom Umoh, Etim Itam and Effiong Inyang.

Others are Saviour David, Benjamin Daniel, Isaac Michael, Augustine Imeh, Jeremiah Archibong and Magdalene Edem.

While handing over the suspects and exhibits to the Nigeria Police for further investigation, he called on the police to furnish the Brigade Headquarters with the outcome of their actions to enable them update their crime record.

In her reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said the Operation Akpakwu is bearing fruits.

She said the Police will carry out due investigations and prosecute the culprits.

