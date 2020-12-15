Metro & Crime

Nigerian Army hands over 14 suspected criminals to police in Calabar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Clement James, Calabar

 

The 13th Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Calabar has handed over 14 suspected criminals to the Cross River State Command of the Nigerian Police.
The suspects, comprise 13 males and one female, were arrested by the Operation Akpakwu, a security outfit recently inaugurated by the Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade.
Speaking while handing over the suspects, Brigadier General Muhammed Aminu Abdullahi, the Commander of the 13 Brigade, said the suspects were arrested at various locations within the state over the past few weeks.
Brigadier Abdullahi, who spoke through the Officer Commanding 13 Brigade Military Police, Major Samuel Peluola, listed the suspects to include Charles Akpan Sunday, Azeez Lasisi, Kelvin Bassey, Gabriel Okon, Christopher Edem, Freedom Umoh, Etim Itam  and Effiong Inyang.
Others are Saviour David, Benjamin Daniel, Isaac Michael, Augustine Imeh, Jeremiah Archibong and Magdalene Edem.
While handing over the suspects and exhibits to the Nigeria Police for further investigation, he called on the police to furnish the Brigade Headquarters with the outcome of their actions to enable them update their crime record.
In her reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said the Operation Akpakwu is bearing fruits.
She said the Police will carry out due investigations and prosecute the culprits.

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lawyer asks court to reverse Lagos ban on Okada, Keke

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has asked Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos to reverse the ban imposed on the operations of commercial tricycles and motorcycles, commonly known as okada, in parts of Lagos by the state government.   The Lagos State Government, Lagos State Task Force on Environmental and Special […]
Metro & Crime

Boat accidents: Sack LASWA GM, PDP tells Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sack the management of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) for recent boat accidents on the state waterways.   The party, in a statement issued yesterday by its state spokesman, Taofik Gani, also asked the governor to declare Lagos waterways unsafe for public transportation.   […]
Metro & Crime

Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu: No data, no meaningful development

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday said that no meaningful development could be achieved without data, saying data is so crucial in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizens. The duo disclosed this while speaking at the second edition of Art of Technology 2.0 held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: