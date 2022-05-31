News

Nigerian Army to engaged ex-service men in fighting Boko Haram, other security challenges

In line with his vision of having a professionally responsive army in discharge of its mandate, the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has organised a Validators’ Buffet in honour of discharged soldiers from the rank of Master Warrant Officer and below in the 7 Division area of responsibility to appreciate their sacrifices, dedication and service to the nation.

Speaking at the buffet held at the Command Guest House, Maiduguri, on Saturday night, Gen Yahaya said the army is planning to engage the services of the ex-service men in dealing with the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges.

Reiterating his commitment to lead a better Nigerian Army, the COAS said: “Remains committed to ensuring the welfare of retired soldiers is kept in line with my vision of having a professionally responsive army that will discharge its mandate.”

The COAS, who was represented by the theatre Commander, North East Operation Hadin Kai, Maj-Gen Christopher Musa, said the ongoing efforts in the war against insurgency is yielding more successes as members of the Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP are severely being dealt with.

Yahaya said the validations in honour of retired soldiers have come to stay, as the first occasion was held in December 2021, and this one was the second in series, adding that it was aimed at honouring the soldiers for their sacrifices, commitment and service to the nation.

“I want to assure you that the army and Nigerians are grateful to you for your sacrifices in ensuring that the country remains safe and united. As you retire, I urge you to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Army.”

In his remarks, the Guest of Honour, Maj-Gen Junedu Bindawa, said the discharged soldiers have undergone several fine courses – training and retraining – stressing that “he was in no doubt that these wealth of experiences will help you to succeed as you go into civil life.”

In his vote of thanks, Maser Warrant Officer Saleh Jidda thanked the army for honouring them and assured that they will be good ambassadors of the army.

 

