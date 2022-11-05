Nigerian Army to showcase artistic prowess at Eko NAFEST 2022

As the 35th National Festival for Arts and Culture known as Eko NAFEST 2022, to be hosted by Lagos State government, opens next week Monday, one of the major highlights of the one week cultural tourism fiesta, will be the heavy presence of the Nigerian military forces which contingent is expected to showcase their artistic prowess and not just only as combatant forces. This will be the first time in the history of the national festival that the Nigerian military forces will be participating in the event. This development is as a result of the robust relationship between the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), the organisers of the annual event and the Nigerian military.

This is coming on the heels of the recent official visit by the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, in Abuja as part of creating new window for wider participation of all segments of the society in the nation’s art and cultural ecosystem. During the visit, Runsewe has requested for the presence of the military architecture to support the event, using the platform to build a stronger relationship with civilian population and also show their Social Corporate Responsibility to Nigeria and boost the existing cordial relationship between the civil populace and the military forces.

This request, according to Runsewe, has been granted by the CDS. He, therefore, noted that the combined forces of Nigerian military will be on display during the one week long fiesta, which spans November 13. ‘‘Nigerian military is a strong partner in the quest to have a peaceful and united Nigeria and it is the same message which NAFEST through our rich diverse culture wish to sustain and you will agree with me, that security is a strong pillar for cultural preservation and promotion. ‘‘So, we are happy that the CDS, General Leo Irabor, will deploy the three sister military architecture of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, to showcase their presence and sundry activities which the civilian population can leverage on for a greater Nigerian nation.”

Runsewe assured every participant at the event of their security and safety cautioning that no one should panic at the heavy presence of the military forces at the event as they will be there not only to secure the event but also as participants. Eko NAFEST will open on Monday November 7, with a Command Performance produced by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which is the host ministry of the festival. All events of the festival will be held at the National Institute for Sports (NIS) within the National Stadium complex in Surulere while the formal opening ceremony, which is billed for Wednesday November 9 and closing ceremony on November 13, will both hold at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan.

