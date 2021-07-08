News Top Stories

Nigerian Army using equipment bought 40 years ago –Zulum

…reiterates call for hiring of mercenaries

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has reiterated his call on the Federal Government to engage mercenaries in the on-going counterinsurgency operations in the North East, saying the equipment deployed by the Nigerian Army to prosecute the war, were those procured about 40 years ago.

This was as the governor drew parallels between the capacity of past and present Army, submitting that the Service was better equipped back then than now. Zulum spoke, Wednesday, during an interview session on Channels Television’s morning programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’, monitored by our correspondent in Abuja. While noting the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had procured some equipment, he, however, wondered when they would arrive. He expressed worries that unless concerted efforts were made to address the raging insurgency, the development “will consume the greater part of the nation”.

“The Nigerian Army in the last 30 years or last 40 years is better than the Nigerian Army of nowadays. It is sad. It is very sad. (We are) supposed to have gone far in terms of development, but if you look at the equipment we have in the last 40 years, they are still in existence, yet Mr. President has procured some equipment. “The equipment is coming but when will it arrive? That is a serious thing that they should look into, because we need to address this issue immediately. Otherwise, the issue will consume the greater part of the nation. “The Nigerian Army, do they have enough vehicles? No. Do they have enough ammunition? No.

Do they have enough AA guns? No. Do they have enough helicopters? No. Do they have enough numerical strength? No. They are doing their best, but again, we need to say the right thing,” Zulum said. On the issue of mercenaries, the Professor of Soil and Water Engineering, said: “Inviting mercenaries, forming partnerships with neighbours to ensure the remnants of the insurgents are cleared, pending when they get all the requirements to face the insurgents, is something of importance. But, they don’t listen”. “I have had a series of consultations with Mr president, and he has never told me he will not engage mercenaries, but it seems the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army have developed a lukewarm attitude towards bringing the mercenaries.”

