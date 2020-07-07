Nigerian Army’s Day Celebration: Olowu, Civil Society Coalitions Advocate For Synergy Among Security Agencies

Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosin 3, and coalition of civil society organizations have advocated for synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat the Boko Haram and other criminalities bedeviling the country .

Olowu, who address the media after an interface with the coalition of civil society organizations in Lagos on Monday in commemoration with the Nigerian Army’s Day Celebration, said there’s need for synergy and intelligence sharing among the security agencies in order to always nip in the bud any form of crisis that will result to national upheaval.

Reading the 10 points communique after the meeting, the monarch maintains that there’s always need for confidence building between the army and the civil populace in order to flush out miscreants and other undesirable elements from our community.

He, however, stressed the need for effective and efficient communications by the army hierarchy.

Olowu explained that the civil society and army relationship should be strengthened, adding that there is need for the group and Nigerian Army to work together for perception management.

Other recommendations are professionalism of the army, increased budget allocation, discipline and ethics should be strictly adhered to in order to serve as deterrent to ‘bad eggs’ and fifth columnists and making recruitment process open and transparent in order to attract the best that the country can offer from time to time amongst other.

We wish the Nigeria Army a successful army day celebration and congratulate the chief of Army staff LT General Tukur Yusuf Buratai on the milestone Achievements so far.

Signed

LIST OF THE CIVIC SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS DURING THE ONE DAY NATIONAL DISCOURSE ON MILITARY/CIVIL RELATIONS IN COMMEMORATION OF THE NIGERIAN ARMY DAY’s CELEBRATION WITH OLOWU OF KUTA, OBA ADEKUNLE OYELUDE MAKAMA, TEGBOSUN 3 , HELD AT RADDISSON BLU HOTEL, ISAAC JOHN, GRA, IKEJA ON SUNDAY 5th JULY 2020.

SN. NAME. ORGANIZATION. PHONE NO

1. Gbenga Soloki CADV.

2. Rasaq Dosu. GDI.

3. Declan Ilekaire GDI.

4. Alex Tehinse. Good Governance.

5. Funmi Ajayi CHSR

6. Nike Ajayi Comm Women Initiative.

7. Sina Loremikan Campaign Against Impunity .

8. Richard Akinnola Media Law Centre.

9. Moye Loremikan M & B Initiatives.

