Metro & Crime

Nigerian arrested in Houston for killing another Nigerian over $40 debt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A 22-year-old Nigerian man identified as Ofon Phillip Idiong has been charged for killing his 22-year-old friend, Brian Njoku
The deceased was owing the suspect $40(N15, 000) and had reportedly been trying to pay via an online banking platform but the money kept reversing.
According to reports: “Ofon picked up Brian and they went to a mutual friend’s house at 8811 Gustine Lane, to watch a basketball match on Monday, September 7,2020.
“The suspect asked for his money but Brian tried to explain the situation. An argument ensued and Ofon brought out a gun and shot him.”
According to City of Houston News, Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting call at the crime scene and found Brian suffering from gunshot wounds. They administered first aid and quickly rushed him to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect initially fled the scene but returned and was interviewed by Houston police detectives. He was subsequently charged for his role in Njoku’s death.
The Houston Police Department wrote in a statement posted on its website: “Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 8811 Gustine Lane that occurred about 10:30 p.m. on Monday (September 7).
“The suspect, Ofon Phillip Idiong (b/m, 22), is charged with murder in the 337th State District Court. A booking photo of Idiong is attached to this news release.
“The victim, Brian Njoku, 22, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
“The security guard stated that prior to the shooting Njoku and another man were overheard arguing in front of the apartment.”
*Courtesy:everydaynewsngr.com

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: 18 held for robbery, cultism, self-kidnap, others

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police in Ekiti State yesterday paraded 18 suspects arrested for various crimes ranging from robbery, burglary, cultism, rape to selfabduction. The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Sunday Abutu, said seven were arrested for armed robbery, among them two females. According to him three were […]
Metro & Crime

Police rescue 32-year-old man detained by father for 7 years

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir,

Police in Kano State have rescued a 32-year-old Kano man, Ahmad Aliyu who had been locked in a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years, Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri Quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis was rescued by police and human rights groups on […]
Metro & Crime

Enugu community struggle against erosion, flood

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Flood has destroyed houses, farmlands, electrical installations, hospitals and schools at the Obinofia community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The people of Obinofia Ndiuno have reportedly been suffering in silence in the past five years due to gully erosion. The erosion-induced flood has continually cut of some members of the community from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: