Nigerian artist, Oboh MacLeod, espouses leadership, uniqueness latest works

Many artists derive inspiration from nature, but for Josephine Johfrim (Chief Josephine Oboh-MacLeod), such inspirations come from other areas – even in personality and qualities. And that informed the philosophy behind one of the latest paintings from the stable of Johfrim which was driven by leadership.

Two particular digital arts from Johfrim’s stable are on Nigerian politician Mabel Oboh. The first is titled – “The Leader’s Aspirations.” Medium is digital mixed media, photography, ink, acrylic and pastel. The sequel is “Being Me”. Medium, Digital Mixed Media, Photography, Ink, Acrylic & Pastel, but still on Mabel.

This Artwork is a sneak preview into a recent style of artworks that she has experimented and created. She did a photoshoot at her Johfrim Art and Design Studios in Scotland, United Kingdom of Mabel.

Josephine is very impressed by the power radiating from these beautiful photographs and it inspired her to start experimenting with the messages that they portray and are sending.

“I have now created a body of artworks each with similar theme but unique in its own right sending powerful message to the viewer.”

She said: “This leaders aspiration is not only encouraging women to embrace leadership position but it’s addressing everyone that has leadership abilities to take the bull by the horn and go for it. Although there are different sizes of challenges on the way be strong and don’t give up. “The Sky is the limit.”

Commenting on the work, Mabel Oboh was more than impressed.

“I’m so flattered. The art work of me looks so powerful and creative. I understand that Jom Charity in collaboration with Johfrim arts and design will be exhibiting a collection of my work in September in the United Kingdom. It will be sponsored by National Lottery UK for charity purposes. I am truly honored and will be there to witness this history in making. I can’t wait to see all the collections. Josephine, Oboh MaCleod of Johfrim Arts and Design is a very talented well respected international Artist, whose works and collections are world class,” she said.

“JOM Charity, in collaboration with Johfrim Art and Design, will be presenting a sneak preview of new her new body of artworks featuring multi-talented politician Mabel Oboh reflecting different life experiences during my forthcoming Afro-Celtic Textile Art Exhibition sponsored by the UK National Lottery Community funds. This magnificent exhibition is slated to take place from September 1 – 30, 2021.”

Being me

Speaking about ‘being me’, she said: “After I started creating this new body of Artworks, I decided to create this composite piece merge various poses to tell a story about what I felt. The spirit from Politician Mabel Oboh was I am happier and happiest being me.

“Being a very sensitive Artist going through emotions of indecision at the time I was creating the art piece, I decided that I want to be me too. I want to be free. I want the freedom to check out and in. I do not want to be boxed in and have my creativity taken away. This is also a message I want to send to my viewers.” “Happiness is Free”.

“This sneak preview was only recently revealed to Mabel and I am very curious what she says about it. Some of this body of artworks is going to be exhibited come September 2021 in Glasgow Scotland at JOM Charity/Johfrim Art and Design Afro Celtic Textile Art Exhibition sponsored by The National Lottery Community Funds

Thereafter they will be exhibited at the grand opening Exhibition of Kakofoni Art and Culture Center, Elesan, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria in October to December 2021.”

Background

Chief Josephine Oboh-MacLeod, is many things rolled into one. She is an artist, photographer, designer at Johfrim Art & Design and an artistic director of Phinessence. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa and enjoys painting, sculpting, photography & design.

A lot of her inspiration comes from nature.

She studied at Newbury College, Boston, USA, and did her Master’s Degree at University of Surrey, Guildford, UK, studied Art at London Art College, UK and art apprenticeship at Universal Studios of Art, Lagos, Nigeria.

She took Interior/Garden Design courses at KLC School of Design, Chelsea Harbour, UK and Photography at Calumet Photography, Jessop Academy and Epson printing courses, UK.

Her Art gallary ‘TIMBUKTU’ was the first Black Art gallary in the UK in the 1990’s. She has been part of various Art Exhibitions and she has over 6000 of her works in international private collections.

She is a member of various Art Groups and now has her studios and residence in Milngavie, Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

