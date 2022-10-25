News

Nigerian artiste , DJ Chi Oriji breaks in with new single ‘ Alive’ Ft. Jaeylondon

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

DJ Chi is not new to Nigerian music scene . He’s known for breaking big records in the United States haven’t champions most Nigerian carnivals and independent gatherings. The show stomper has been the captain at different events for years .

Recreating music for a while , he officially drops is second body of work from his forth coming Ep which is well anticipated.

DJ Chi in the new song ‘ Alive’ also fetch the services of ace singer Jaeylondon to bake this amazing masterpiece.

Currently doing amiable numbers the song is really move organically and the acceptance has been great.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG honours composer of NYSC anthem 37 years after

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The composer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) anthem, Dr Oluwole Adetiran, was full of praises and emotion yesterday when the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit. He said the visit, coming 37 years after he composed the anthem, showed that God had opened the book of […]
News

Nigeria needs fearless leaders like Ortom to rescue it, says Ciroma

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma, has said Nigeria is at crossroads and needs fearless and truthful leaders like Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, to rescue the country from its current state. The former Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and wife of former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, spoke […]
News

‘Nigeria can be better prepared for emergencies like Covid-19’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The communique of a conference by Centre for Gender and Social Policy Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has highlighted steps Nigeria can take to be better prepared for such issues as the Covid-19 pandemic in future. The centre’s 2022 International Biennial Conference held at OAU’s African Centre of Excellence in ICT-Driven Knowledge Park held recently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica