Nigerian artiste , DJ Chi Oriji breaks in with new single ‘ Alive’ Ft. Jaeylondon

DJ Chi is not new to Nigerian music scene . He’s known for breaking big records in the United States haven’t champions most Nigerian carnivals and independent gatherings. The show stomper has been the captain at different events for years .

Recreating music for a while , he officially drops is second body of work from his forth coming Ep which is well anticipated.

DJ Chi in the new song ‘ Alive’ also fetch the services of ace singer Jaeylondon to bake this amazing masterpiece.

Currently doing amiable numbers the song is really move organically and the acceptance has been great.

