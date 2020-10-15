Nigerian artistes to benefit from YouTube’s $100m grant

Business

YouTube has announced that artistes and content creators from Nigeria can apply for grants from its Black Voices Fund. The global $100m fund will, over the next three years, offer support to Black artistes and creators so that they can thrive on You- Tube. According to the Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, Alex Okosi, the Black Voices Fund, is aimed at “presenting fresh narratives that emphasise the intellectual power, authenticity, dignity, and joy of Black voices, as well as to educate audiences about racial justice.” The $100m fund was first announced in June. It has since been officially named the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.

This year, Okosi said, the fund will be focusing its efforts on creators within the US, Brazil and Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. “Our goal is to expand funding to more countries over the course of the next three years.” “Additionally, we hope to provide a consistent drumbeat of educational training, workshops, and community events to Black creators and artists globally,” he added.

The #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund is part of the work currently underway to ensure that YouTube is a place where black artists, creators, and users can share their stories and be protected. “Along with our commitment to amplifying marginalised voices on the content side, we are also investing in product and policy changes that will continue to advance YouTube’s mission of giving everyone a voice and showing them the world,” Okosi added.

“YouTube believes that it is only by taking a stand against those who would try to bully, harass, silence, and intimidate others that it truly moves closer to achieving this mission. Its new efforts include ramping up enforcement and terminating more accounts that repeatedly post hateful comments. It is also in the process of rolling out product changes to make creator moderation tools more streamlined,” he said.

