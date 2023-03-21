Nigerian Banks Healthy, In Sound Position, Says Emefiele AS CBN Hikes MPR To 18% 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday declared that Nigerian Deposit Money Banks ( DMBs) are in a sound and healthy state.

The Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele who passed a vote of confidence said that given various prudential guidelines designed to shield the banking sector, there is no cause for alarm about the health status of Nigerian banks.

This comes as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the monetary policy rate to 18 per cent from the previous 17.5 per cent adopted in January

Details later……

