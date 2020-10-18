Business

Nigerian banks must grow at 4% to escape bad loans spike –EFG

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

For Nigerian banks to escape a spike in unpaid loans next year, they must expand at 100 per cent above the the Nigeria economy is predicted grown in 2012, Ronak Gadhia, director fir sunb-Saharan Africa banks research at EFG-Hermes has said.

 

The 2021 outlook for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy is predicted to grow at 1.7 per cent by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, compared with a June forecast of 2.6 per cent. That will make Nigeria the fourth-worst performer among nations measured by the Washington-based lender in the region.

 

 

 

 

Lenders need the economy to accelerate after restructuring about 40 per cent of loans on their books that would have soured and should have been booked as non-performing loans. As growth lags, the risk of these reorganized loans going unpaid rises.

 

“There’s no real sense the economy iin unpaid loans next year, they must expand at 100 per cent above the the Nigeria economy is predicted grown in 2012, Ronak Gadhia, director fir sunb-Saharan Africa banks research at EFG-Hermes has said.

The 2021 outlook for sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy is predicted to grow at 1.7 per cent by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, compared with a June forecast of 2.6 per cent.

 

That will make Nigeria the fourth-worst performer among nations measured by the Washington-based lender in the region. Lenders need the economy to accelerate after restructuring about 40 per cent of loans on their books that would have soured and should have been booked as non-performing loans. As growth lags, the risk of these reorganized loans going unpaid rises. “There’s no real sense the econom

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Modernisation will place Nigeria Customs among world’s bests –Saidu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Acting Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in charge of ICT/ Modernisation, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Aliyu Galadima Saidu has described the recently approved E-Customs Project as one that will make Nigeria rank with countries with best Customs administration in the world.   Saidu, who said the project will enhance International Trade and support government drive […]
Business

Airtel, Nokia deploy VoLTE network

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Indian telecoms operator, Bharti Airtel, has partnered with Nokia to power its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) network in India, a move the companies argued would improve the reliability of the operator’s calling services and enhance the customer experience. In a statement, Nokia said its CloudBand-based software offerings were the foundation of what it claimed to […]
Business

Festac Town: Addressing a monumental decay

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Effort to address infrastructural and environmental degradation in Festac Town is receiving attention as both Federal and Lagos State Governments have agreed to work together to combat the failed housing estate. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   When FECTAC Town, a federal housing estate, situated in Amuwo- Odofin area of Lagos State, was inaugurated in commemoration of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: