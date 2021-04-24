Nigerian Baptist Convention 108th session begins today

The 108th session of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) opens today at the newly built Baptist International Conference Centre (BICC) on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Lafuwape, spanning April 29. It will be presided over by its President, His Eminence, Rev.Dr. Supo Ayokunle, who is also the president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

It is the yearly gathering of all Baptist churches in Nigeria under the umbrella of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, (NBC). The theme of this year’s session is: “Moving Forward: Finishing the Race with Joy,” with the text taken from Acts 20:24. The Lagos A major highlight of the session this year is the change of baton of leadership of the spiritual head of the convention, with Ayokunle, who is the sixth indigenous leader of the convention, handing over to the new president, Rev (Dr.) Israel Akanji, after 10 years of two terms.

