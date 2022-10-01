Nigerian Baptist Convention urges Nigerians to keep faith

The Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), has called on Nigerians to keep hope alive even in the midst of the many challenges trailing the path of the country since her independence. In his Independence message made available to newsmen by President of the Convention, Rev’d Israel Akanji, on Friday in Abuja, he lamented that despite the fight and struggles of the nation’s forefathers for a great Nigeria that would be able to determine her own path to growth and development, Nigeria was still unable to get the simplest of things done properly 62 years after breaking free from colonial rule. He said: “We all know that as a nation, we have been struggling during these 62 years for nationhood, struggling to develop ourselves into what is expected of us, and strug-gling to become like other nations that are reckoned as exemplary Nations among the community of states. “We have been strug- gling, and in this area we have a lot of deficiencies, there are a lot of grounds uncovered and there are a lot of things to do.”

