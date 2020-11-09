Business

Nigerian becomes IPI board member

International Press Institute (IPI) has appointed Mr Raheem Adedoyin to its executive board in Geneva.

Adedoyin was unanimously nominated to represent Nigeria and Africa at the IPI executive board in Vienna at the institute’s virtual extraordinary meeting held in Abuja

 

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while congratulating him in a statement issued by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, said his achievement matched the towering status and contributions of the senior journalist to the media and public relations industry.

 

He said: “On behalf of the people and government of Kwara, I congratulate my friend and brother, Raheem Adedoyin, on the nomination.

