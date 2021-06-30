Sports

Nigerian-born Bahraini 400m champion banned

The Bahraini athlete Salwa Eid Naser – who is the women’s world 400m champion – has been given a two-year ban over a case of missed drug tests.
The ban means that Naser will not take part in the Tokyo Olympics next month, reports the BBC.
The Nigerian-born athlete won gold at the World Championships last year.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said that that result would still stand.

