Nigerian-born NBA coach Ime Udoka faces suspension

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action that is expected to include a significant suspension for an unspecified violation of organisational guidelines, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. The Celtics are expected to come to a decision on the length of that suspension as soon as Thursday, but it isn’t believed that Udoka’s job is in jeopardy, sources said. Udoka’stopassistantcoach, WillHardy, left to become coach of the Utah Jazz, and anotherJazzfinalist, CelticsassistantJoeMazzulla, wouldlikelybeinseriousconsiderationforan interim role, sources told ESPN. Udoka joined the Celtics last summer after spending time with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach following his NBA playing career. Udoka replaced Brad Stevens as a coach. Stevens moved upstairs to be Boston’s president of basketball operations after his predecessor in that job, Danny Ainge, chose to leave the organization.

 

