Nigerian-born US-based model, Joseph Water, harps on self-belief

“Whether you think you can or whether you think you can’t, you’re right.” An instructive quote from automobile magnate, Henry Ford, is a perfect lead into this piece.

Finding the requisite strength and courage to believe in oneself, regardless of what others think, is a recipe to a life of fulfillment.

According to Psychology dictionary online: “Self-belief is self-assurance in trusting one’s abilities, capacities, and judgments; the belief that one can meet the demands of a task.” And when it seems one is in short supply, it is best to listen to those who resorted to theirs and profited from it.

Joseph Water is a Nigerian-born US-based model who overcame stereotype, racism and other types of rejection to feature on the runway of the New York Fashion Week and graced the covers of glamour magazines such as ‘Krave’ and ‘Slay’.

Speaking on his journey in the global modeling business, Joseph Water, whose real names are Babalola Otitoju Joseph, credited his self-confidence for the battles he won.

“I can’t miss out on the importance of believing in oneself. The modelling industry has taught me that you need to believe in yourself before anyone else will. Self-worth and confidence are infectious — once you fiercely believe in yourself, a lot of things will align. It doesn’t matter who likes your style, others will just love you because people love where worth is exuded,” Joseph Water stated.

Speaking further, Joseph Water said: “I’ve learned to deal with rejection. Rejection feels awful but it is a basic part of human relationships, and we must adapt to receiving rejection in a healthy way that doesn’t militate our esteem.

“Sometimes, stylists look for people with certain features and physical idiosyncrasies like hair colour, skin colour, height, and all that, and when I didn’t fit into those specs, I had to understand that it wasn’t about me.”

There have also been uncertainties over why he changed his name. Joseph Water disclosed that it was to due to someone bearing the same name on social media, as well as the difficulty whites have spelling his name correctly.

“The reason I changed my social media name from Joseph Walters was that I discovered that someone else has that name with a huge following. And changing it would exponentially increase my chances of being verified as my new name doesn’t have any other user,” Joseph Water stated.

Continuing, Joseph Water said: “People here (America) find it difficult to pronounce and spell my name correctly, and that informed my decision to change my name. More so, Joseph Walters (now Water) has represented my brand for six years now.”

