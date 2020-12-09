Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian-Brazilian History Project: Adebowale is senior curator

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian-Brazilian History Project has appointed Oludamola Adebowale as its Senior Curator. His appointment is with immediate effect and he is expected to work closely with the project coordinator and senior editors to further the depth, breadth and impact of the Nigerian-Brazilian Public History Project overall aims and objectives.

Adebowale is the creative director and founder of ASIRI Magazine, Nigeria’s foremost vanguard when it comes to history, great archival content and well researched contents. His research works with ASIRI Magazine have been featured in Top Colleges, Universities and Academic Institutions all over the world. He is a major contributor to the Arts and Culture pages of Guardian Life – the Sunday Magazine of Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper.

His ground breaking articles on topics like Women Arise in the face of Misogyny: A Cultural and Historical Perspective; Jaja of Opobo: Rivers of Oil and Blood; Re-Discovering the Benin Art: A Universal Vessel for Cultural Importance; ÀBÍKÚ: A Thin Line that cuts between Tradition and Science, have been cited by Academic scholars within and outside Nigeria.

He was one of the few Nigerians selected for the Horniman Museums and Gardens (UK) for the #ThenandNow Nigeria at 60 Interrogative Project. As a Heritage Specialist, Adebowale has work on the importance of language was cited in France info Africa, a major news website based in France on why Genevieve Nnaji’s Lion Heart Movie was disqualified from the 2020 Oscars Selection.

As a curator, Adebowale has curated and produced high profiled Exhibition for the Ogun State Government, (African Drum Festival 2019), Timeless Memories Project for Prof. Wole Soyinka (2018,2019,2020), Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, Terra Kulture Lagos, The British Council, Lagos Book and Art Festivals and lastly his latest project Vintage Nigeria Digital Campaign (A Nigeria at 60 Archival Celebration of the Past Times) Collaboration with The Rockefeller Archive Center and Ford Foundation. While speaking to journalists, Adebowale thanked the project coordinator for confirming his appointment assuring that a well-structured plan is already in place to help bring to fore the immense contributions of the Afro-Brazilian descendants in Nigeria and West Africa in general. “For me, the appointment is a welcome development.

As a culture activist, historian and curator, I have dealt with numerous narratives about the Nigerian-Brazilian community; history in pre-colonial times and also created projects/ body of works on the subject-matter. More also, I have always wanted to do something on a larger scale that would impact more people across the border. This right here is that opportunity I have been waiting for,” Adebowale said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Tycoon Entertainment signs official backup singer for artist ‘Evih’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fast growing showbiz company, Tycoon Entertainment has employed the services of Joey Emmanuel as the official back up singer for its label artist, Evans Oghenekaro Ambakaderemo better known as ‘Evih’ to further position him in the entertainment industry at large. The newly signed backup singer, Emmanuel is a multi-talented live band expert and signed […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija was not created for poor people alone, Terry Waya tells those abusing Kiddwaya 

Posted on Author Reporter

…as 311 fans raise over N12.5m for disqualified housemate, Erica Terry Waya, father of Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya, has told those against his son winning the N85 million grand prize that the reality TV show belongs to the poor and the rich. The billionaire businessman informed his son’s critics that it is […]
Arts & Entertainments

Award- winning telenovela Bolivar to air on StarTimes

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The acclaimed Colombian telenovela Bolivar debut on StarTimes from Thursday July 2, 2020. Bolivar is a 2019 biographical drama series about the rise of Venezuelan liberator Simon Bolivar (1783-1830). It depicts the life of this Venezuelan General who led the secession of a group of South American countries from the Spanish Empire in the early […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: