Nigerian-Brazilian History Project: Adebowale is senior curator

The Nigerian-Brazilian History Project has appointed Oludamola Adebowale as its Senior Curator. His appointment is with immediate effect and he is expected to work closely with the project coordinator and senior editors to further the depth, breadth and impact of the Nigerian-Brazilian Public History Project overall aims and objectives.

Adebowale is the creative director and founder of ASIRI Magazine, Nigeria’s foremost vanguard when it comes to history, great archival content and well researched contents. His research works with ASIRI Magazine have been featured in Top Colleges, Universities and Academic Institutions all over the world. He is a major contributor to the Arts and Culture pages of Guardian Life – the Sunday Magazine of Nigeria’s Guardian newspaper.

His ground breaking articles on topics like Women Arise in the face of Misogyny: A Cultural and Historical Perspective; Jaja of Opobo: Rivers of Oil and Blood; Re-Discovering the Benin Art: A Universal Vessel for Cultural Importance; ÀBÍKÚ: A Thin Line that cuts between Tradition and Science, have been cited by Academic scholars within and outside Nigeria.

He was one of the few Nigerians selected for the Horniman Museums and Gardens (UK) for the #ThenandNow Nigeria at 60 Interrogative Project. As a Heritage Specialist, Adebowale has work on the importance of language was cited in France info Africa, a major news website based in France on why Genevieve Nnaji’s Lion Heart Movie was disqualified from the 2020 Oscars Selection.

As a curator, Adebowale has curated and produced high profiled Exhibition for the Ogun State Government, (African Drum Festival 2019), Timeless Memories Project for Prof. Wole Soyinka (2018,2019,2020), Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, Terra Kulture Lagos, The British Council, Lagos Book and Art Festivals and lastly his latest project Vintage Nigeria Digital Campaign (A Nigeria at 60 Archival Celebration of the Past Times) Collaboration with The Rockefeller Archive Center and Ford Foundation. While speaking to journalists, Adebowale thanked the project coordinator for confirming his appointment assuring that a well-structured plan is already in place to help bring to fore the immense contributions of the Afro-Brazilian descendants in Nigeria and West Africa in general. “For me, the appointment is a welcome development.

As a culture activist, historian and curator, I have dealt with numerous narratives about the Nigerian-Brazilian community; history in pre-colonial times and also created projects/ body of works on the subject-matter. More also, I have always wanted to do something on a larger scale that would impact more people across the border. This right here is that opportunity I have been waiting for,” Adebowale said.

