Nigerian Breweries bags Kaduna highest taxpayer award

The Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has received the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) 2020 Highest Taxpayer, Pay- As-You-Earn Award.

 

The Executive Chairman, KADIRS, Dr Zaid Abubakar, described Nigerian Breweries at the agency’s 2020 Grand Dinner and Award Night, in Kaduna on Friday, as one of the “committed” taxpayers in the state.

 

Abubakar urged other corporate organisations to emulate Nigerian Breweries and other committed taxpayers in the state by paying the needed tax voluntarily and as and when due.

“The essence of the award was to motivate taxpayers in the state to continue to pay their taxes voluntarily so that the state government will continue to deliver quality services to the people,” he explained.

 

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mr Murtala Dabo, who presented the award to the Brewery Manager in the state, Mr Abbay Ajayi, congratulated the company for being a worthy partner.

 

Receiving the awards, Ajayi thanked KADIRS for recognizing the efforts of the company in fulfilling its tax obligation and contributing to the development of the state. Ajayi said that the company has made tax and duty payment of approximately N330.5 billion over the last five years in the country.

 

He said that the Nigerian Breweries has paid a total of N1.4 billion to Kaduna state government as PAYE and levies, among others between 2018 and 2020. “We have equally paid N315 million to Kaduna State Water Cooperation as water bills from 2016 to date.

 

“We have so far invested N45 billion in Kaduna state from inception to date and planned to invest N7.0 billion in the state in 2021 alone.

 

“Kaduna has been a home for all of us at the Nigerian Breweries since the 1960s and we are still thriving due to the conducive business environment that have made Kaduna more home than any other,” he said.

 

He reiterated Nigerian Breweries’ continued investment and support to the development agenda of the Kaduna state government and Nigeria.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 23 taxpayers were honoured as part of efforts to encourage voluntary tax compliance and boost revenue generation for the development of the state

