Nigerian Breweries earns N209bn HY’21 revenue

The Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc. has declared N209.22 billion as revenue for the first half of the 2021 financial year, which ended on June 30, 2021. The company also recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of N7.86 billion during the period. According to its unaudited and provisional results filed with The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company experienced huge growth in revenue amounting to 37.8 per cent compared to the N151.80 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. The results also revealed that profit after tax for the period under review grew by 38.80 per cent from N5.66 billion recorded from Q2 last year to N7.86 billion.

Similarly, basic earnings per share in H1 2021 were 97 kobo as against 71 kobo that was recorded in H1 last year. The unaudited and provisional results showed that the cost of sales increased significantly, rising from N92.67 billion in H1’20 to N131.34 billion in 2021 in the same corresponding period while marketing, distribution and Administration expenses increased by 31.8 per cent from N44.32 billion in H1’20 to N58.42billion in H1’21.

The official comment of the company on the unaudited result indicated that the company recorded a strong balance sheet as reflected in its half-year results for the 2021 financial year despite the impact of COVID- 19 on businesses. Beyond the impact of COVID-19, the statement further disclosed that the huge impact of excise duty increase, as well as an all-time high inflation figure recorded by the Nigerian economy, could not affect the improved performance of the company for the period under review.

