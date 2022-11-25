Business

Nigerian Breweries empowers 472 youth, women

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewing company in Nigeria, has empowered 472 youth and women with skill acquisition across six locations in Nigeria. The beneficiaries were recently hosted to graduation ceremonies held simultaneously across the country in Lagos, Abuja, Ota, (Ogun), Kaduna, Ama (Enugu) and Awo-Omamma. For this year’s edition of the skill acquisition programme, beneficiaries were trained across a wide range of skill areas, including; Fishery, Beads Making, Wig Making, Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Solar Panel Installation, Mobile Phone repairs, Barbing, Fashion Design, Marketing, Block Molding, among others.

In his message to the graduands at the various ceremonies, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, noted that the initiative was in furtherance of the company’s commitment to its corporate philosophy of winning with Nigeria as it seeks to support youth and women on their journey to entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence. Congratulating all the graduands across locations, Essaadi urged beneficiaries to maximise what they have learnt by making judicious use of them. According to him, all the beneficiaries will also receive startup tools as a way of supporting them on their entrepreneurial journey.

 

Our Reporters

