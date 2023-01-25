Nigerian Breweries leads others in N24.59bn market loss

Bearish sentiment dominated the Nigerian stock market performance on Tuesday as the NGX All- Share Index closed 0.09 per cent lower to settle at 52,612.55 points. Gains in DANGCEM (+0.72%), ACCESSCORP (+1.12%) and UBA (+2.47%) were eroded by losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.41%), GTCO (-0.41%) and NB (-9.90%). Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 2.66 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦24.59 billion to close at ₦28.66 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 171.53 per cent. A total of 182.40 million shares valued at ₦4.82 billion were exchanged in 3,470 deals. GEREGU (-4.04%) led the volume and value charts with 23.84 million units traded in deals worth ₦3.20 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.36-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. MBENEFIT (+10.00%) topped 14 others on the gainer’s table, while NB (-9.90%) led 10 others on the laggard’s log.
'CBN's measures reducing retail FX demand at official market'
ASSERTION Nigeria lacks vibrant service industry that will generate substantial FX inflow Nigeria has recorded small deficits on its services account in recent times mainly because measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to help conserve the country's external reserves are helping to reduce retail foreign exchange demand at the official market, […]
Expert seeks collaboration in creating awareness on insurance benefits
As stakeholders in the insurance sector seek to improve on the industry's penetration profile, a financial expert has advised on the need for an elaborate campaign about the positives in the sector. Delivering a paper themed, "Media As Catalyst For Insurance Inclusion," at the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC) event organised for members of […]
AfDB, MOWCA collaborate in $1trn maritime resources in Nigeria, others
African Development Bank (AfDB) and Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) have resolved to collaborate on port efficiency, rail and road connectivity in order to tap the $1trillion resources in Nigeria and other coastal countries in the region. Of the 54 African countries, 34 are coastal countries and over 90 per cent of […]
