Nigerian Breweries leads others in N24.59bn market loss

Bearish sentiment dominated the Nigerian stock market performance on Tuesday as the NGX All- Share Index closed 0.09 per cent lower to settle at 52,612.55 points. Gains in DANGCEM (+0.72%), ACCESSCORP (+1.12%) and UBA (+2.47%) were eroded by losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.41%), GTCO (-0.41%) and NB (-9.90%). Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 2.66 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦24.59 billion to close at ₦28.66 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 171.53 per cent. A total of 182.40 million shares valued at ₦4.82 billion were exchanged in 3,470 deals. GEREGU (-4.04%) led the volume and value charts with 23.84 million units traded in deals worth ₦3.20 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.36-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. MBENEFIT (+10.00%) topped 14 others on the gainer’s table, while NB (-9.90%) led 10 others on the laggard’s log.

