Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken Africa Foundation donate N48m equipment to UBTH Neo-Natal Unit

Nigerian Breweries Plc through the Heineken Africa Foundation has formally handed over various equipment worth £103,938 euros to the neo-natal unit of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital in Edo State. The equipment donated are one Ventilator Humidifier, five Neonatal Tubing Ventilators, one Bubble CPAP with stand, five Nasal Masks, five Nasal Prongs, five Infant head bonnets, five Flexi-trunk and five CPAP circuit.

Others are one Incubator, one Infusion Pump, one Resuscitaire/ warmer, one Phototherapy, one Neopuff, one Syringe Drive, one Suction Machine and one Portable Oxygen Concentrator. Speaking at the handing over of the equipment to the hospital, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, who was represented by the Corporate Affairs Manager, West, Danjuma John-Ekele, stated that this investment in health care forms part of the company’s contribution towards reducing infant mortality, thus complementing the efforts of the Federal Government. He further stated that the provision of incubators and other facilities would serve to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in addressing one out of the myriad of challenges faced by the health sector.

In his remarks, the Provost, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, commended HAF and NB Plc for the donations, noting that the partnership would undoubtedly contribute to the nationwide target of reducing infant mortality rate in the South-South region by 90 per cent.

“The idea of having a Foundation that looks into healthcare is something that needs to be emulated by other organisations. It is not just about profitmaking but about supporting communities where they operate. We commend HAF because we know that many lives will be saved with this equipment,” he stated.

Some of the projects funded by the HEINEKEN Africa Foundation in Nigeria include the Jaundice in Babies Awareness Campaign, the donation of a female orthopedic ward in Kaduna in 2010, the gift of a CT scan (2013), and an ultrasound scanning machine (2015) at the St. Gerald’s Hospital. Recently, the Foundation invested 622, 000 euros in partnership with WaterAid Nigeria to install over 1,000 hand-washing stations in healthcare facilities and other public places as its contribution to the nationwide effort against COVID-19.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...