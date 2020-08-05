Business

Nigerian Breweries posts N152bn HY'20 revenue

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comments Off on Nigerian Breweries posts N152bn HY’20 revenue

Nigerian Breweries Plc has released its unaudited and provisional results for the half-year ended June 30, 2020. According to the report filed with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the company announced revenue of N151.81 billion for the period under review against N170.19 billion posted in 2019, accounting for a drop of 10.79.

The brewers’ profit after tax (PAT) stood at N5.59 billion.in 2020, from N13.32 billion posted in 2019. According to the management of the company in a statement, the half-year results for the 2020 financial year showed a strong balance sheet for the company despite several factors that negatively impacted on the company’s operations. Such factors include an increase in excise duty, a rise in inflation, an increase in VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, as well as the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on businesses worldwide.

The company noted that despite these challenges, the company’s financial position shows stability and sustained profitability. To support the fight against the Covid-19, the company, during the period under review, made various donations in cash and kind valued at about N531 million out of a phased commitment of N600 million to the federal and state governments’ Covid-19 Relief Funds.

