Nigerian Breweries registers N100.00bn CPP on FMDQ Exchange

Committed to accelerating the development of the Nigerian debt markets by providing a reliable and credible platform to support capital formation, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange), the preferred platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and reporting of financial market securities, through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, welcomed the registration of the Nigerian Breweries Plc’s N100.00 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance Programme on its platform.

Nigerian Breweries (Nigerian Breweries or the Issuer) is the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria, engaged in the making and selling of lager, stout, non-alcoholic malt and soft drinks. Nigerian Breweries operates over 10 breweries and approximately two malting plants across the country.

Through the registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited (the Lead Sponsor), FCMB Capital Markets Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, the Issuer is availed the opportunity to raise short-term finance from the Nigerian debt markets at a time it deems suitable, through CP issuances, within the CP Programme limit. The successful admittance of 102 securities valued at N3.36 trillion on its platform so far in year 2022 attests to the efficient and uniquely tailored listing and quotation service offered by FMDQ Exchange. As a securities exchange with a commitment to facilitate growth and development in the Nigerian debt markets and the Nigerian economy at large, FMDQ Exchange will continue to promote an efficient, transparent, and well-regulated market, which will attract and retain both domestic and foreign investors.

 

