Nigerian Breweries shareholders to get N12.9bn dividend

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu and Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Shareholders of Nigerian Breweries Plc will receive a total dividend of N12.92 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. This represents N1.60 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each. The total dividend comprised of an interim dividend of N3.230 billion, that is 40 kobo per share which had earlier be paid and final dividend of N9.690 billion representing N1.20 per share.

This is even as the company said shareholders could elect to have their shares instead of final dividend at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Amidst the foreign exchange challenges and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which has resulted to a steep rise in the price of crude oil and grains as well as other challenges, Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc said it remained poised to maintain its leadership in the brewery market via its cost and value strategies. Speaking to newsmen during its Pre- AGM media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, the Chief Executive Officer, NB Plc, Hans Essaadi, noted that despite the challenging operating environment, the company remained dynamic with its processes and was able to remain resilient and grow from strength to strength.

 

