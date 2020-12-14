Nigerian Breweries sued for N1.5bn over alleged intellectual theft

Nigerian Breweries Plc., (NB) may pay N1.5billion to an entrepreneur, Paul Oche, should Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court grant the entrepreneur’s request over an alleged intellectual theft.

Oche, who initiated the proceedings before Justice Nyako isaskingthecourttoawardhim N1billion as aggravated and exemplary damages against the company for allegedly “unlawfully, capriciously, maliciously and contemptuously infringing on his copyright in the intellectual literary work entitled The AmstelFactor; anAmstelMalta GuideonHowtoBetheBestYou CanBe.”

In the suit instituted on his behalf by his lawyer, Paul Ekweume, Ocheisalsoclaiming N500 million as general damages over unlawful use of his copyright as he jointly sued alongside Nigerian Breweries DDB South Africa, Mr. Samsomp Oloche and Heineken BV Netherlands as 2nd to 4th defendants.

Besides, he is asking the courttograntanorderof perpetualinjunction, restraining the defendants, their agents, servants and privies from further infringing by way of unlawful use, adaption and derivation on his copyright. In his statement of claim, Oche painted how he allegedly authored Amstel Factor Book as well as a proposal and power point presentation made to promote Amstel Malta drink brand.

According to him, as part of effort to promote the Amstel Malta brand in the country, the brewery allegedly launched a new credential campaign in 2016 with the slogan: “Why Add More” and published it on all its social media forums, websites and bill board adverts as well as videosandgraphic designs based on the campaign. He further claimed that he spent several years engaging in various intensive academic researches and eventually gathered the necessary materials which culminated into his writing a book: “The Amstel Factor,

An Amstel Malta Guide on How to Be the Best You Can Be;” a proposal and a power point designed to pictorially and graphically demonstrate his works on the electronic media, television and motion pictures.

Hesaidthatin2015, hetravelled to the breweries’ headquarter in Lagos and submitted the book and the proposal totheBrandManager, adding that after the submissions, he waited patiently for a formal invitation by the company to deliver his campaign but was not given acknowledgement of receipt of his book.

Theplaintiff saidinFebruary 2016, he allegedly visited the LinkedIn online profile of one of the defendants, Samson Oloche, who at the time was the Consumer and Market Intelligence, Digital and Media Manager of the company and informed Oloche how he submitted a proposal in2015toAmstelMaltaBrand Manager but did not receive any response

