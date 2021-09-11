Nigerian Breweries unveils TV commercial to celebrate‘true Igbo spirit

Nigerian Breweries PLC, makers of Life Continental Beer, has unveiled a television commercial to celebrate the industrious and resilient spirit associated with the people of the South East. To be known as ‘Turu Ugo Lota’, a charge given by parents and guardians to encourage their children in search of greener pastures to bring home glory, the commercial features Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie and his son, Yul Edochie, as well as popular music stars, Chinedu Okoli, aka ‘Flavour’, and Chibuzor Azubuike, aka ‘Phyno’.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Sade Morgan, said that Life Continental Beer remains committed to recognising and celebrating progress, especially among the people of the South East as well as promoting the Igbo culture, values and traditions passed down by elders and ancestors.

“We are passionate about encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit that has always been the backbone of the Igbo culture and the driving force for us to always succeed in anything we lay our hands upon,” she said. She maintained that ‘Turu Ugo Lota’ is a verbal encapsulation of the painstaking aspirations of the Igbos; their illustrious spirit and sheer grit to rise above all odds in achieving progress and success both as individuals and as a collective.

