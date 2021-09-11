News

Nigerian Breweries unveils TV commercial to celebrate‘true Igbo spirit

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Nigerian Breweries PLC, makers of Life Continental Beer, has unveiled a television commercial to celebrate the industrious and resilient spirit associated with the people of the South East. To be known as ‘Turu Ugo Lota’, a charge given by parents and guardians to encourage their children in search of greener pastures to bring home glory, the commercial features Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie and his son, Yul Edochie, as well as popular music stars, Chinedu Okoli, aka ‘Flavour’, and Chibuzor Azubuike, aka ‘Phyno’.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Sade Morgan, said that Life Continental Beer remains committed to recognising and celebrating progress, especially among the people of the South East as well as promoting the Igbo culture, values and traditions passed down by elders and ancestors.

“We are passionate about encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit that has always been the backbone of the Igbo culture and the driving force for us to always succeed in anything we lay our hands upon,” she said. She maintained that ‘Turu Ugo Lota’ is a verbal encapsulation of the painstaking aspirations of the Igbos; their illustrious spirit and sheer grit to rise above all odds in achieving progress and success both as individuals and as a collective.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Be wary of overdose, Lagos tells traditional medicine practitioners

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Concerned by the danger of drug abuse as a result of excessive intake of local herbs, the Lagos State government yesterday charged traditional medicine practitioners in the state to be specific in the dosage and prescriptions like their orthodox doctors. The state government also hinted that documentation of the practitioners’ operations was crucial in the […]
News

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine: 8,439 mild adverse events recorded in Nigeria – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

…insists no deaths, blood clots recorded Regina Otokpa, Abuja Out of over a million persons given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria,  8,439 persons have suffered mild Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI), and 52 persons moderate to severe adverse events on receiving the jab, the Federal Government has revealed. While the mild reactions include body pains and swelling, […]
News

Flood: Catholic Priest, two others drown in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A Parish Priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kaiama, Fr. Francis Ighorurhie, has reportedly been drowned, at the flooded area of Kaiama Community in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Thursday night. Also, two school pupils were also drowned along the good news area of Azikoro Town in Yenagoa Local Government Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica