Nigerian British born actress, Wunmi Mosaku shines at BAFTA awards

Nigerian British born actress, Wunmi Mosaku continues to soar higher in her acting career in the United Kingdom and Hollywood. At the just concluded 74th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA awards, which held on 10 and 11 April 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London Mosaku was one of the actresses nominated in the leading actress category for her role in the movie ‘His House’.

 

Though she did not win this time but it was another nice outing for the actress as her work continues to put her in the news.

 

On her social media handle, Mosaku stated that it’s such an honour to be nominated alongside such incredible inspirational women at BAFTA “I am brimming with gratitude and awe,” she said. Nigerian-born actress Wunmi Mosaku has had some major roles recently: since her breakthrough, BAFTA-winning performance in Damilola,

 

Our Loved Boy, she’s starred as Beryl in the Oscar-winning box office hit Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, among others.

