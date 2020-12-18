Nigerian businesses to employ more people with disabilities

Corporate giants, Unilever, Diageo and Airtel, have joined a new private-sector network that champions disability inclusion in the workplace. The Nigeria Business Disability Network [MF1] (NBDN) was launched at an online event [MF2] on last week that include a host of high-profile private companies, international development organisations and government members from across Nigeria.

It will enable employers to tap into the pool of diverse skills that people with disabilities can offer the workplace and their supply chain. “We know that employers in Nigeria and beyond want to hire people with disabilities, many are unsure where to start or how to make their company truly inclusive” says Dr Sunday Isiyaku, Country Director Sightsavers Nigeria and Ghana.

“Employing people with disabilities has clear benefits not only for the people employed, but also for businesses. One estimate suggests that there’s a spending power of $8 trillion waiting for businesses who recognise this, and it starts with hiring inclusively.

”Ms Busola Alofe, CEO Chartered Institute of Personnel Management adds. The Nigeria Business Disability Network, an off shoot of the ILO Global Business Disability Network, is an employer – led platform which aims to foster disability inclusion practices and policies in the workplace, build disability confidence of employers and build job readiness of people with disabilities.

The British Deputy High Commission in Nigeria and country director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) attended its launch alongside some of Nigeria’s biggest companies, including Access Bank, Mobil and Dangote who are all joining as network members. With the support of the UK AID initiative – Inclusive Futures, Sightsavers Nigeria is partnering with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) which serves as the coordinating body for the network in Nigeria. CIPM is the Nigeria’s apex HR body with over 12,000 members.

