Nigerian carriers on brink of collapse as Aero suspends flights

Why Jet fuel is costly globally –Walsh

The sign that all is not well with the Nigerian aviation industry is manifesting as a prediction that three carriers could DEFAULTcease operations this year is becoming a reality.

Just yesterday, Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, said it would temporarily stop scheduled passenger operations.

This has further fuelled concerns that the apparent positive recovery of the Nigerian aviation industry following the devastating effects of COVID-19 may after all be a ruse.

Aero Contractors, in a statement yesterday, announced it was shutting down operations due to the impact of the challenging operating environment on its daily operations, adding that it would temporarily suspend its scheduled passenger services with effect from July 20, 2022. It also attributed the stoppage of operations to the impact of the challenging operating environment on its daily operations.

According to the management, the decision was carefully considered and takenduetothefactthatmost of its aircraft are currently undergoing maintenance, resulting in their inability to offer a seamless and efficient service to customers. “We are working to bring these aircraft back to service in the next few weeks, so we can continue to offer our passengers the safe, efficient, and reliable services that Aero Contractors is known for, which is the hallmark of Aero Contractors Company of Nig. Ltd,” it noted. The airline also pointed out that the past few months had been very challenging for the aviation industry and airline operators, in particular, adding that high cost of maintenance, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation, and forex scarcity resulting in high foreign exchangerateswereamongst the major components of airline operations. “In the meantime, we are working assiduously to return to service as quickly as possible, and do assure our esteemed customers and stakeholders of our determination, that our short absence will not create any major void in the market, as we are coordinating with our business partners to ensure minimum discomfort to ticket holders,” the management said. The signs that Nigerian carriers were ailing showed with myriads of challenges ranging from a shortage of airplanes, poor remuneration of workers, poor conditions of service, harsh operating environment, forex hiccups, and inability to get back their airplanes that had gone for overseas maintenance among others. The shortage of airplanes by many of the carriers has led to flight delays and unreliable scheduled operations including many cancelled flights without prior notice to the passengers. An airline operator, who spoke to New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity, said that Nigerian carriers were not the only ones suffering, stressing that many airlines in the United States, Europe, Africa, and South America wereseriouslygoingthrough hard times that have seen many carriers close shops as a result of skyrocketing jet fuel prices. The global economic recession, which has led to increase in commodities, he said, had seriously led to high global inflation rates and by extension dealt a huge blow to aviation. Aside the fact that many of the airlines have shown signs of insolvency, there are twocarriers(namewithheld) that are showing signs that they might stop operations and further add to the plethora of over a hundred carriers that have collapsed in the past 20 years. If that happens, it would bring to three the number of airlinesthatceasedoperation in the last seven years. A chieftain of Airline Operator of Nigeria (AON), Allen Onyema, had stunned delegates at the recently concluded FAAN National Aviation Conference in Abuja (FNAC) when he disclosed that three airlines were on the verge of extinction before the end of the year.

