Nigerian cassava export drops as annual yield touches $6.9bn

Export of processed cassava for raw materials and semi-finished products have dropped in Nigeria despite huge industrial demand globally. Report by indexBox, a trade portal, explained that the country, which accounts for 21 per cent or 61 million tonnes of the global production of 291 million tonnes, consumed over 90 per cent of its output. It was learnt that Asia had taken over the market led by Thailand, which supplied 85 per cent, Indonesia, six per cent and Nigeria with less than one per cent.

It noted that the country’s annual output was $6.9 billion last year out of the global $164.1 billion production. In its 2020 report titled: ‘World Cassava Market Analysis, Forecast, Size and Trend,’ IndexBox noted that cassava was the major staple food in the developing world, providing a basic diet for millions of people.

The portal noted that the country had produced a total $34.46 billion between 2015 and 2019. However, it noted that overall, consumption continued to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern, saying that the countries with the highest volumes of cassava consumption in 2019 were Nigeria with 61 million tonnes; the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 32 million tonnes and Thailand, 32 million tonnes), with a combined 42 per cent share of global consumption. It noted that the outbreak of COVID- 19 had also hampered production throughout the world and had disrupted international supply chains, stressing that the COVID crisis would further lead to a deep decrease in cassava consumption. Worried by the drop in export, the Secretary of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Lagos State chapter, Mrs Abimbola Fagoyinbo-Francis has urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in cassava farming in the country. She said in Lagos that government intervention would help avert looming scarcity of the crop. The secretary explained that a large number of farmers had boycotted cassava cultivation in 2020, saying that this development could lead to scarcity of the produce.

She said the reason for the boycott was due to the huge losses recorded in 2019 by many farmers as a result of glut. Fagoyinbo-Francis stressed that in 2019, many farmers went into cassava cultivation but there was no market, offtakers or government agencies to buy the produce, leading to excess production and glut. She said that many farmers had lost so much money that they decided to boycott cassava farming this season, noting that only few farmers actually cultivated cassava this year. The secretary noted: “Last year, I lost over N600,000 to cassava cultivation and I know many farmers that also lost their money to it. There was so much cassava production last year and buyers started buying them at a lower price and it resulted in a shortage for many of our farmers.

We sold a tonne of cassava for as low as N10,000, now it is being sold at N30,000 per tonne and it is not even available because farmers have boycotted it. “Many farmers boycotted cassava cultivation this year due to fear of the unknown. They fear that what happened last year might happen again.

There is no cassava on the farms; it will take an average of nine months to harvest cassava.” Fagoyinbo-Francis feared that with the present situation of things, there might be shortage of cassava production this season because farmers do not want to have the same experience this year. He urged the Federal Government to provide support for small-holder farmers on land clearing and preparation to mitigate the effects of the boycott. The secretary added without funding and support from the government, farmers might continue to boycott cassava cultivation, thereby resulting into serious food shortage, saying that very few farmers that had gone into cassava farming this season had spent a lot of money on land clearing and preparation.

