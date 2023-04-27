Nigerian Celebrities Congratulates Elegushi On 13th Coronation Anniversary

The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages following his 13th coronation anniversary.

A lot of celebrities have stormed Elegushi’s timeline with heartwarming wishes from celebrities such as Obi Cubana, DJ Spinall, Sotayogaga, Jide Kosoko and others.

Earlier, the monarch took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself, expressing gratitude to the Almighty and his ancestors for helping him rule a prosperous and peaceful kingdom.

Elegushi vows that his rule will continue on the path of excellence for the benefit of his people and humanity.

He wrote “13 years after, with the grace of the Almighty and the blessing of my forebearers, we continue to steer the ship of this kingdom.

”Providing purposeful leadership and charting the course for a prosperous and peaceful kingdom

“It’s been 13 years, and we shall continue on this path of excellence for the benefit of our people and humanity.”